ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $443,191.72 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

