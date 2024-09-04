Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.81-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.810-2.870 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $193.19 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -378.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

