Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.620-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $604.0 million-$606.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.8 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.810-2.870 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.18.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.19. 4,714,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.72. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

