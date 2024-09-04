Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.44.

Zscaler Stock Down 16.7 %

Zscaler stock traded down $32.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.47 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $146.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Zscaler by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

