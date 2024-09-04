Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $193.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.72. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $146.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.18.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

