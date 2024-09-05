10,200 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Purchased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 168,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.8% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 159,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

