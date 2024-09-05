10,768 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,340 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

