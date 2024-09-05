15,253 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Block by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,123 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.59. 1,049,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

