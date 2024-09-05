1,589 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,526. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $390.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.