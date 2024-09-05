21,889 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,889 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 48,273 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SEA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

SEA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.10. 811,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,563.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

