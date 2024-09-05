23,335 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $907.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.89. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

