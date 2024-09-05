2,347 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $603.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

