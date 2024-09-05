310,723 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 310,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

