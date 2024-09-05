34,964 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000. Analog Devices comprises about 3.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

