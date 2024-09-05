3,538 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,450.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 99,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

