3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Lowered to $2.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

DDD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.66. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 403,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,079,471 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 185,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $89,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 921,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

