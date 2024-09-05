5,475 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Belfer Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.