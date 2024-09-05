5,760 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $114.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

