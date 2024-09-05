649 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $5,208,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $405.53 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.