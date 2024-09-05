6,509 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,004 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,399. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.