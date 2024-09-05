9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,216. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

