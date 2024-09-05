9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 521 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.