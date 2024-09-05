9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,680. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $158.30 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

