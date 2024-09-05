9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $703,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FI traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $171.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,181. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

