9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,437. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.