9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,842. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

