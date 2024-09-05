9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TSM traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,114. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $850.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

