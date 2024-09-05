9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,817. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

