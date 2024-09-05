9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 3,064,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,207. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

