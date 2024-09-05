9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 646 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

