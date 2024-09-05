AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

AAON has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAON to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Report on AAON

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.