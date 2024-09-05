AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.23

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 1855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.