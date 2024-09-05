ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 828.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $793,914 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 170,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,252. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,669.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

