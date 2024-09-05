Acala Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.63 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $64.65 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,086.24 or 1.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.057812 USD and is down -7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,922,098.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.