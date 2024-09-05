Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $286,220,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.83. The company had a trading volume of 151,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day moving average is $324.67. The company has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

