Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lisa W. Wardell Sells 19,936 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 19,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $1,471,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,374.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 362,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

