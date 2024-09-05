AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.50. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 3,957,061 shares.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $751.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

