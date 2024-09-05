aelf Market Capitalization Reaches $261.72 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $261.72 million and $17.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,639,776 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

