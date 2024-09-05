AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 370,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,733. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average is $172.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Creative Planning raised its position in AeroVironment by 203.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 120.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 74,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

