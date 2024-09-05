AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.180-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $847.7 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.20.

AVAV stock opened at $198.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.31. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

