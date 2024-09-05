Aevo (AEVO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $272.62 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $272.62 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 870,249,251.8569943 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.30800218 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $25,990,641.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

