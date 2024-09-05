AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 16,100 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$3,340.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 124,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.17. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

