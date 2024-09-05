AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.16. 2,515,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,466,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.