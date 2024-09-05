Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.20

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 22014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Agree Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.