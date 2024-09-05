Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AADV remained flat at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,607. The stock has a market cap of £134.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,237.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.97. Albion Development VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22).

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

