Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:AADV remained flat at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,607. The stock has a market cap of £134.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,237.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.97. Albion Development VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22).
