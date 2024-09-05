Alchemy Pay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.30 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $136.01 million and $4.30 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,070,898 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

