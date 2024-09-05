Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 146.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,513. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.