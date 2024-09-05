Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.