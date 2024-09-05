Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Down to $11.44

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $10.88. Allbirds shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 19,145 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on Allbirds from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $68,404. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the second quarter worth $65,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

