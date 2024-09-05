Allison Pickens Sells 1,232 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CVLT stock opened at $148.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $157.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 504.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

